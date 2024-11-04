Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.40. Nextdoor shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 158,658 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $911.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. Analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $45,224.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 304,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,038.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nextdoor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after buying an additional 2,529,694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 91.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 51,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 28.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

