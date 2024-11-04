Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.26 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

