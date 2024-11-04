New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.02% of Veracyte worth $26,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth $4,330,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Veracyte by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 127.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,990.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,782.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,782.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,462. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,116. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veracyte

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.