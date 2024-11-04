New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $27,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $507.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.28 and a twelve month high of $524.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

