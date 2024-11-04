New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,004 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,004 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $275.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.34 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

