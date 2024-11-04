New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 139,313 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,313 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $25,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 23.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,467,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.