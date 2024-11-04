New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $89.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

