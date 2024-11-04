New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,382 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.54% of ACI Worldwide worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $49.49 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

