New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 136,345 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Middleby worth $25,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Middleby by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of MIDD opened at $130.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

