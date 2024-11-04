New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 42,735.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after buying an additional 1,915,383 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hubbell by 53.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,984,000 after buying an additional 322,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 60.9% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 204,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,821,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.38.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $425.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.81. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $274.42 and a fifty-two week high of $461.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

