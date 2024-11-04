Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,377 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Netflix worth $615,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 88.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $460,977,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $752.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.61 and a 12 month high of $773.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

