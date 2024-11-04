NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of NetEase worth $62,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $103,658,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 804.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after buying an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 109.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 632,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NetEase by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NetEase by 126.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 293,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $79.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

