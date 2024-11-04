Needham & Company LLC Lowers Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $215.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $242.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $180.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $194.22. Universal Display has a one year low of $138.60 and a one year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.