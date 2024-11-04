Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of RSI opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -545.50 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,309.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $412,269.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,309.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,935 shares of company stock worth $3,395,534. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $1,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $587,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $10,605,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

