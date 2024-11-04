NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $4.38 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00005304 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and $216.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00033511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,218,642,295 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

