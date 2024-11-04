National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,270 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.23% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $194,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $94.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

