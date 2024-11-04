National Pension Service Has $448.34 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

National Pension Service grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Linde worth $448,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 36.5% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN opened at $460.00 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $385.12 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.90.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

