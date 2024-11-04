National Pension Service Has $346.93 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,769,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152,016 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.22% of AT&T worth $346,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,379.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,774 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 22.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $78,570,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

