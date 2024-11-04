National Pension Service Has $255.37 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,709 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.22% of Prologis worth $255,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average is $117.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

