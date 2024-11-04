National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126,138 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $308,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $263.08 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.05 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

