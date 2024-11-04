National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. National CineMedia has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley upped their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

