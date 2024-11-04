National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
National CineMedia Stock Performance
Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. National CineMedia has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
