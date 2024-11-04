Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 350,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 483,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $183.12.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
