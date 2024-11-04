Mosaic Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,466,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

