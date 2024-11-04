Moog Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Moog stock traded down $14.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.02. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417. Moog has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.72. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $904.74 million during the quarter.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

