Monero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50.87 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $156.72 or 0.00228750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $50.87 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,511.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00493743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00097298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00068372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

