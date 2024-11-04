Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 685,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Moderna by 121.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 149.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

