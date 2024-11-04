MOBOX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.15 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $54.24 million and $7.15 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,186.23 or 0.99909779 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,973.28 or 0.99602268 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,531,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,708,595 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

