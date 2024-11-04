Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,800 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $51,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $333.13. The stock had a trading volume of 347,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,475. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $211.99 and a 12-month high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.09 and a 200 day moving average of $318.36. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

