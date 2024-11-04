Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,700 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $2,660,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 119,633 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $87,558,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $73.96 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

