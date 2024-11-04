Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $73,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,985,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $89,163,000 after buying an additional 67,118 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,226,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $414,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,090 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 24,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. 1,618,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,526,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.