Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.110-2.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MITSY stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $417.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.59 and a 200 day moving average of $479.88. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $335.73 and a 52 week high of $550.00.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 43.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

