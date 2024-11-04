Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.19, but opened at $65.27. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $65.27, with a volume of 1,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, Baird R W cut Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MSEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Stock Up 6.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 36.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 73.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.