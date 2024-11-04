Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.19, but opened at $65.27. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $65.27, with a volume of 1,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, Baird R W cut Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 36.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 73.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

