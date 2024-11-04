MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 19,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 65,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

