Michael Guthrie Sells 10,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,607.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,789 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $879,186.15.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00.

Roblox Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,482,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,283.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Roblox by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

