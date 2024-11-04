MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0149 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CIF remained flat at $1.75 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,475. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

