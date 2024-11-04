MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MET. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 152.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

