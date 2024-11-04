MetLife, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.