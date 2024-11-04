MetFi Price Down 13.6% This Week (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetFi has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a market cap of $38.78 million and $29,650.13 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,565,532 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.20666823 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $57,963.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

