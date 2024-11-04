Metal Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Metal has a market capitalization of $67.59 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,875.31 or 0.99606215 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,466.57 or 0.99015104 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.