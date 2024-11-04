Merus’ (MRUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRUS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $50.30 on Friday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 43.29% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth $555,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 26.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 90.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 521,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after buying an additional 247,813 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $53,377,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

