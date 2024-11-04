Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 153,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 764,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $466,230.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 28,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $127,891.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,282.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,175 shares of company stock valued at $702,832. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,158,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,949,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,845,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,307,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

