McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of MUX opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $481.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

