McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 194,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 50,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.21 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

