McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 26,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,919,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.37. 674,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $209.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

