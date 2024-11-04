Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 436851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

