Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 93 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $507.93 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $384.20 and a 52-week high of $527.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.92.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

