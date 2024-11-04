MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $7.11 on Friday, reaching $130.00. 2,451,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 116.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average is $109.84. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.87.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 0.73%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

