Mariner Investment Group LLC Sells 18,890 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mariner Investment Group LLC cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 0.1% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $119.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

