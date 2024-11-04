Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $161,145.39 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,462,955,555,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,462,958,627,664 tokens. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000271 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $173,940.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

