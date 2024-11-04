MAGA Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One MAGA token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGA has a market capitalization of $80.57 million and approximately $32.15 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAGA has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,895.84 or 0.99486245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,487.81 or 0.98897037 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA’s genesis date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.0001305 USD and is down -28.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $30,659,541.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

